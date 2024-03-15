How stop clock rule works

• As per rule that was trialled in men’s white-ball cricket the fielding side is expected to start a new over within 60 seconds of the completion of the previous over.

• An electronic clock, counting down from 60 to zero, will be displayed on the ground, with the onus on the third umpire to determine the start of the clock.

• The failure of the fielding side to be ready to bowl the first ball of their next over within the stipulated 60 seconds of the previous over being completed attracts two warnings. Subsequent breaches would lead to a five-run penalty per incident.

• There are a few exceptions to this rule, and the clock, if already started, can be cancelled in certain situations. These include:

— When a new batter comes to the wicket between overs.

— An official drinks interval has been called.

— The umpires have approved the onfield treatment of an injury to a batter or fielder.

— The time lost is for any circumstances beyond the control of the fielding side.

- Source: ICC