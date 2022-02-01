West Indies is always a dangerous side in the shorter format because of the firepower they posses, especially in T20s. India have had the better of West Indies both in the ODIs and T20 series when they toured last time but currently they must be high on confidence after beat a strong and top-ranked England team 3-2 at home in the T20s.

India, on the other hand, must be short on confidence after the thrashing they got in the ODIs in South Africa and will have their work cut out against a team which can create havoc both with the bat and ball on their day. They are lead by the experienced Kieron Pollard, who had been playing under India’s new captain Rohit Sharma in the IPL for almost a decade. For wicketkeeper-batsman, they have Shai Hope who has got an average of 52 in ODIs with 10 hundreds and the last they won an ODI against India was due to his brilliance with the bat. Jason Holder too looked good both with the bat and ball and won the Man of the Series award against England.