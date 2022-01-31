UAE Under-19 boys created history by beating Ireland in the plate final of the Under-19 ICC World Cup by 8 wickets.
Ireland, who elected to bat first after winning the toss, never got going, thanks to the tight opening spell by Ali Naseer and Jash Giyanani, which was well backed up by Adhitya Shetty, Aayan Afzal Khan and Dhruv Parashar. The UAE bowled Ireland out for just 122 in 45.3 overs.
Chasing small totals are always tricky, which the UAE had found out against Uganda as they sneaked home by just one wicket. But this time around, the UAE boys played positive and sensible cricket. Openers Kai Smith was unlucky to miss his half century to get out for 49, but No 3 batter Punya Mehra carried on the good work to finish the game and win the Plate final comfortably with an unbeaten 48.
It might be the Plate event but in the whole tournament the UAE youngsters showed great spirit and determination to beat heavyweights like West Indies to march in to the final and then outplay Ireland in the final. This victory should give the UAE team plenty of confidence when they return back.
The boys, indeed, deserve a pat on their back for the resilience they have shown throughout the tournament.
— Cricket enthusiast Anis Sajan is Vice-Chairman of Danube Group