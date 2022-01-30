23 years ago, the world witnessed one of the greatest Test matches between India and Pakistan in Chennai. The date was 31st of January 1999, and the match had all the drama which the two teams are known for and this one turned out to be a humdinger.

Pakistan had won the toss and batted first but were five down for just 91 runs. In walked in Moin Khan who played a counter attacking innings to take Pakistan to a respectable 238 runs in their first innings with Anil Kumble picking up six wickets.

In the balance

India started off well and at 60 for no loss looked for a big lead but Saqlain Mushtaq had other ideas and turned the game on its head and restricted India’s lead to just 16 runs and kept the match in balance. Pakistan then put on 286 runs thanks to Shahid Afridi’s first hundred in Test cricket setting India a target of 271 runs to get in the last innings.

India looked down and out at 82/5 but at one end was Sachin Tendulkar and there was still the belief for all Indian fans that as long as he was there, India had a chance. The ball was turning square and Mushtaq’s ‘doosra’, the ball which goes the other way, was difficult to pick. Pakistan also had Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis to make their attack even more lethal.

Tendulkar found an ideal partner in wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia and they put on 136 runs for the sixth wicket but with just 53 needed Mongia had a brain freeze and went for a wild slog and gave Pakistan a foot in the door. By that time Tendulkar had scored one of his finest hundreds but his back had taken the toll of such a great knock. He decided to attack Mushtaq and hit him for four boundaries before a leading edge was picked up by Akram with India still needing 17 runs and the tail folded in quick time to hand Pakistan a memorable win by 12 runs.

In tears

I remember Pakistan players doing a victory lap and being supported by the Chennai crowd. This was not a normal lap, it was the best sight you will see anywhere in the world. Tendulkar, after the game, was in tears and said his world seemed to collapse after such a loss where he gave it his all but could not take India to victory.

Akram, the Pakistan captain, said in the post match presentation that they needed just one wicket and that was of Tendulkar and once they got that, the rest was history. Pakistan may have won the match but cricket was the real winner.