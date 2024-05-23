Dubai: Imagine you are growing up to be a cricketer and you have an entire cricket stadium attached to your backyard. A dream come true right.
Vivian Kingma is not probably well known in the international cricketing circle, but the Netherlands players is living this dream.
His house at Hague, a city in the Netherlands, is so close to the Sportpark Westvliet Cricket Stadium that his backyard is literally connected to the stadium. All Kingma has to do is get to his backyard and open the gate to enter the stadium.
The Dutch team is playing a tri-series against Ireland and Scotland in preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024.
Kingma, who is playing at his home, started the series in a brilliant fashion. He picked up 4 wickets in the first match against Scotland as the Dutch won the match by 41 runs. Although the Dutch have lost the next two, Kingma has added 2 more wickets to his tally in those matches. The 29-year-old will be hoping to star for his nation in the upcoming T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA. Netherlands are in Group D and will kickstart their campaign against Nepal on June 4. They also have South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in their group.