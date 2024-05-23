His house at Hague, a city in the Netherlands, is so close to the Sportpark Westvliet Cricket Stadium that his backyard is literally connected to the stadium. All Kingma has to do is get to his backyard and open the gate to enter the stadium.

Kingma, who is playing at his home, started the series in a brilliant fashion. He picked up 4 wickets in the first match against Scotland as the Dutch won the match by 41 runs. Although the Dutch have lost the next two, Kingma has added 2 more wickets to his tally in those matches. The 29-year-old will be hoping to star for his nation in the upcoming T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA. Netherlands are in Group D and will kickstart their campaign against Nepal on June 4. They also have South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in their group.