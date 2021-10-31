New Zealand's Ish Sodhi celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli during their Super-12 T20 World Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Tonight’s game against New Zealand showed that team India were not able to handle the pressure in a must-win game. Just like the last game, India were off to a really poor start and yet again didn’t take advantage of the powerplay.

Their experiment of bringing Ishan Kishan into the side and sending him for opening also did not work out. Its seems to be that India just don’t know how to play Mitchell Santner as he once again haunts India as he had done it 2016 T20 World Cup and 2019 50-overs World Cup.

Everything had gone according to plan for Kane Williamson as his field placements were spoton and the Indians also failed to read the wicket. You could clearly see the pressure in all of the Indian batsmen when they came out to bat and surely it got the better of them.

Even after getting the opportunity to finish the IPL in the UAE which gave match practice to the players, yet the Indian cricketere were looking out of sorts. If this match results on India getting knocked out, they cannot say it was just a bad day or tournament and should accept the fact that their performance have been poor.