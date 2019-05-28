India became the first ever team to win the cricket World Cup on home soil when they defeated Sri Lanka in the final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Yuvraj Singh of India was declared the Player of the Tournament for his all-round abilities. Tillakaratne Dilshan of Sri Lanka, however, scored most runs (500) in the tournament, while Zaheer Khan of India and Shahid Afridi of Pakistan tied for most wickets at 21.

The 2011 Cricket World Cup, officially known as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 was jointly hosted by India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Pakistan was also scheduled to be a co-host but after the 2009 attack on Sri Lanka national cricket team in Lahore, the International Cricket Council (ICC) stripped them of the status and international cricket came to a halt in Pakistan.

A total of 49 matches were played and the teams were Australia, England, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Canada, Kenya, Ireland and the Netherlands. Hosts India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan went through to the semi-finals.

In the final between India and Sri Lanka, loud crowd noise apparently prevented match referee Jeff Crowe from hearing Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara’s call as the coin was tossed by Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The toss had to be redone — an extremely unusual event, especially at a World Cup final.