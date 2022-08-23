England’s men’s Test team will hold a winter camp and play their Lions counterparts in a three-day warm-up match at Abu Dhabi Cricket ahead of their winter tour of Pakistan.
The Test squad begin their training-camp at Abu Dhabi Cricket from Friday 18 November, while their contest against the Lions will take place at the revamped Tolerance Oval from Wednesday 23 November 2022.
England will also make use of Abu Dhabi Cricket’s world-class training facilities that includes 28 net lanes and seven practice wickets.
Second half
The camp will serve as crucial preparations for the second half of England’s long-awaited tour of Pakistan, that includes three Test matches against their hosts in December.
“We’re delighted that England’s Men’s Test team have chosen our world-class facilities in Abu Dhabi to aid their preparations for what will be their historic first visit to Pakistan since 2005,” said Abu Dhabi Cricket CEO, Matt Boucher.
“It further underlines our capability to host the very best teams in the sport and shows how highly they rate us as one of the world’s leading cricket facilities.”