England and Durham bowler Brydon Carse will serve a three-month suspension over historical betting on matches following an anti-corruption investigation by the Cricket Regulator.

The South African-born 28-year-old was charged with placing 303 bets on various cricket matches between 2017 and 2019, although he did not bet on matches in which he participated.

Having accepted the charges and cooperated with the cricket authorities, Carse was on Friday given a 16-month ban, 13 of which were suspended for two years. He is banned until Aug. 28.

As long as Carse does not commit any further offences that contravene anti-corruption rules in the next two years he will not face any more sanctions.

"Whilst these bets were several years ago, that is no excuse and I take full responsibility for my actions," Carse said in a statement.

"I would like to thank the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Durham Cricket and the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) for their support during this difficult time for me.

Carse, who has played 14 ODIs and three T20 internationals for England, joined Durham in 2016.

He is allowed to train and will be available for the final four matches of Durham's county championship season.

"I will be working hard in the next 12 weeks to ensure that I repay that support on the field when I am able to return to playing," he added.

Cricket's betting integrity rules mean no professional participant (player, coach or other support staff) is permitted to bet on any cricket anywhere in the world.