Rohit Sharma must certainly love the World Cup. Seven centuries, the most in the tournament’s history, sums up his love affair with One-Day International cricket’s premier event. Five of them came in a row in England, although India failed to make the final four years back.

Century No. 7 in Delhi on Saturday was far different from Sharma’s other hundreds. The 36-year-old raced off the blocks, chasing Afghanistan’s total of 272, and kept his foot on the accelerator throughout the innings.

Sharma in full flow is a beautiful sight in ODI cricket. The Arun Jaitely Stadium crowd was treated to a Rohit Sharma special as the Indian captain peppered the boundary with power, precision and elegance. The frontfoot pull and the pickup shot over midwicket were the best of a busheful of strokes around the wicket.

How Rohit Sharma dismantled Rashid Khan

Sharma’s 84-ball 131 must be one of his fastest tons as he ravaged the Afghan bowling for 16 fours and 5 sixes. It was Sharma’s night. Not even the mercurial Rashid Khan could stop the Indian captain. Sharma took the attack to the leggie, lashing 4, 4, 6, in the Khan’s fifth over, and the Afghan capitulation was complete.

Ahead of the tournament, Sharma had said at a press conference: “This is the biggest tournament of my entire career.” At 36, this must be Sharma’s last chance to win the World Cup. That must add to the pressure.

The 2023 tournament didn’t start well for him, although India made light of a rocky start to beat Australia. The duck in that match would have served as extra motivation when he came across the Afghan attack.

Sharma laid into the bowling straightaway and sprinted to his fifty on only 30 balls. The hundred came 33 balls later. Here was a batter who had added a new dimension to his game.

He no longer seems to play the waiting game. Four years back, he would play himself in, picking the gaps and accumulating runs before steaming away. All that changed in the recent past, ostensibly influenced by England’s aggressive approach in the 2019 World Cup.

After that Sharma had repeatedly spoken about the need for fast starts, and he has shown the way. A typical Sharma innings used to be filled with stylish strokes tempered by sheer timing as he purred fluently to a hundred. The need for speed in scoring has introduced premeditated slogs into his game during the powerplay. That sometimes has brought about his downfall, especially when spinners operate early in the innings. When it works, Sharma has been able to grab the momentum from rival bowlers.

On Saturday, everything fell into place. Sharma motored to his record seventh World Cup ton, going past Sachin Tendulkar. Along the way, he became the joint fastest with Australia David Warner to score 1,000 runs (19 innings) in the World Cup and overtook West Indian Chris Gayle’s tally of 553 sixes in international cricket.

When Sharma was bowled by Rashid Khan, he had placed India on the road to victory. That too with a healthy run rate. Little surprise that the Kotla crowd rose its feet to applaud him.

Rohit Sharma 2.0 here. Can he win the World Cup? The following weeks will give us the answer.