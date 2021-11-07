Pakistan book their place Image Credit: AP

Pakistan had won all their four games in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Scotland had lost all four. Pakistan made it five wins from five games, as the Scots pick failed to pick up their first points in Sharjah. Follow all the updates below...

MATCH SUMMARY: Malik, Azam lift Pakistan to a 72-run win over Scotland

Half-centuries from skipper Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik was backed by a disciplined bowling performance as Pakistan cruised to a 72-run win over Scotland on Monday. Scotland’s chase never got off the ground against some high-quality Pakistan bowling, although Richie Berrington struck a brave unbeaten 54 from 37 balls. None of the other Scottish batsmen could make an impression in a Group 2 game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Earlier, Scotland seemed to put the brakes on the Pakistan scoring, despite Azam’s 47-ball 66 and his partnerships with Mohammad Rizwan (15), Mohammad Hafeez (21 off 19 balls) and Malik.

The floodgates opened in the last five overs, which yielded 77 runs. Chris Greaves conceded 23 runs in the final over, and three of Malik’s six sixes came from it. Malik’s 18-ball 54 is the fastest fifty in the tournament, tying with KL Rahul of India.

Pakistan win by 72 runs, as Scotland finish at 117/6 in 20 overs

That's a 50 for Berrington. A brave innings considering the high quality of Pakistan bowling.

Finally a six from Scotland. Richie Berrington hoists Hasan Ali high into the night and over the ropes at long-on. That's some action a prolonged lull. 104/5 in 17.4 overs

Michael Leask is bowled neck and crop, as Shaheen Afridi speared one yorker into the stumps. Scotland lose their fifth wicket. 87/5 in 15.4 overs

Scotland's task is impossible. The required run rate is nearly 19. They are 75/4 in 14 overs. 115 needed off 36 balls.

A double strike for Shadab Khan. He's bowled Dylan Budge for a duck and Scotland are 41/4. The Scots are losing their way. Pakistan bowlers are too strong for them.

Third wicket down for Scotland. Munsey (17) stodgy stay comes to end against the leg-spin of Sadab Khan. 41/3 in 10.1 overs

Scottish batsmen are struggling to score against the left-arm spin of Imad Wasim. He's got them in a bind. 41/2 in 10 overs, the halfway mark of the Scotland innings. 149 needed off 60 balls

More misery for Scotland. A freak dismissal. A run out. Munsey drives back to the bowler and Wasim gets a hand to it before it hits the stumps, catching Matthew Cross out of the crease. 36/2 in 8 overs. Slow going for Scotland. They haven't been able to get the bowling away.

Pakistan strike. Hasan Ali strikes. First wicket down for Scotland. Kyle Coetzer's heave failed to connect and the bails flew. 23/1 in 5.3 overs

Haris Rauf's express pace has George Munsey in a spot of bother. Coetzer too is finding it difficult to handle it. 23/0 in 5 overs

Shaheen Afridi and Imad Wasim have kept it tight and Scottish openers haven't been able to get on the top of the bowling. 20/0 in 4 overs

Sedate start from Scotland. Openers George Munsey and Kyle Coetzer have put on 19/0 in 3 overs

MIDWAY SUMMARY



Shoaib Malik set the Sharjah Cricket Stadium alight with a flurry of sixes as Pakistan scored 189/4 in 20 overs against Scotland on Monday. His 18-ball 54 put the match beyond Scotland in a Group 2 game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Opting to bat first, captain Babar Azam struck a 47-ball 66 and strung together three partnerships with Mohammad Rizwan (15), Mohammad (21 off 19 balls) and Shoaib Malik in the face of some disciplined Scottish bowling.

The floodgates opened in the slog overs as Malik swung hard. Chris Greaves conceded 23 runs in the final over, and three of Malik’s six sixes came from it.

Pakistan finish at 189/4 in 20 overs after Shoaib Malik smashed 23 runs with 3 sixes from Chris Greaves's final over.

Babar gone on 66. Just 2.3 overs to go

Fine over from Pakistan’s perspective. 139 for 3 in 17

The ball has been handled by a person outside the bio-bubble, following Shoaib Malik's six. Out comes the disinfectant wipe from the umpire's pocket. The ball is given a good rub before it's handed back to Mark Watt

Hafeez gone for 31! Played a quick knock - 112 for 3 in 1, but once again Babar has delivered for his team, with 50 from 40 balls

Scotland's Safyaan Sharif has been rewarded for some good bowling. He's got Hafeez lbw. Pakistan are 112/3 in 15 overs

100 up for Pakistan with a huge six from Hazeez!

Two good overs for Pakistan as they take 12 then 10. 97 for 2 in 14

Mark Watt has been lacking in control. The left-arm spinner has been spraying the ball around. He's bowled four wides in two overs. 11 from this over. Pakistan are 86/2 in 13 overs

07:01PM



The way the pitch is playing, Pakistan must be looking at 145 to 155 mark…for now they are at 80 for 2 in 12.3

Hafeez's quick 32 against Namibia ticked a box for Pakistan, I’m sure he is full of confidence looks in a good nick... while Pakistan are on 73 for 2 in 11.3

06:54PM



Today will the test of the middle-order Pakistan batsen

10 overs gone. Halfway mark in the Pakistan innings. Scotland haven't done too badly. Grabbed two wickets and conceded only 60 runs. Now comes the toughest phase, when the run hunt becomes urgent.

Babar and Fakhar are looking build a partnership… but no - Fakhar is gone, caught on the boundary! 59 for 2 in 9.4 overs

06:42PM



When it comes to the batting line-up, all seems to be working so far for Pakistan, but Fakhar Zaman needs to fire as he doesn’t seem to be in rhythm. Babar knows that once Fakhar gets going then there’s no stopping him.

06:36PM



Rizwan is gone. Caught behind

Another good from Scotland's Safyaan Sharif to end the powerplay. He's bowled a tight line. No loose balls and no width. Pakistan 25/0 in 6 overs

A change of end for Wheal results in an expensive over. 14 from the over. Pakistan 32/0 in 5 overs. One more over of powerplay left.

Time to break te shackles. Babar hits a boundaryand Rizwan takes a six.

Babar hits his first boundary!

Yorkshire-born Safyaan Sharif bowls the third over for Scotland. 7 runs off it. 14/0 in 3 overs

06:15PM



Brad Wheal shares the new ball with Tahir. He's played some cricket in England, but hasn't had a good outing in the Super 12s so far.

7 for none for pakistan after 2 overs. Looks like Rizwan and Babar want to take it slow and easy in first few overs.

A tidy over from Tahir. 1/0 in 1 over

The players are on the field. Left-arm spinner Hamza Tahir opens the attack for Scotland

From Pakistan’s point of view, this match against Scotland is a chance for them to stay unbeaten right to the semifinals.

I’m sure the men in green will not take Scotland easy. Although Pakistan have done exceptionally - well with almost every player knowing exactly what is required by them and executing the plan accordingly. Babar Azam led from the front with his partner Rizwan. Two changes for Scotland. Calum MacLeod and Alasdair Evans make way for left-arm spinner Hamza Tahir and all-rounder Dylan Budge. This is the first Super 12s game for Tahir and Budge.

Pakistan line up with the same XI that has got them this far.

The lights are on the flags are flying… the stage is set for Pakistan vs Scotland. Even though this match is of no consequence for Pakistan they would like to finish unbeaten in their group. Will it be like a walk in the park? It will be interesting to watch…

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat

Pakistan riding high, should cruise past Scotland

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor