Shoaib Malik's Maratha Arabians had not been able to replicate their last season's form so far. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: Qalandars extended their winning streak in the Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 Super League with a four-wicket win over holders Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 Super League at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

It was another strong allround performance from Qalandars, who restricted Arabians to 101 for five overs despite Mohammad Hafeez’s 44 runs. Veteran left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir was at his economic self as he picked up three wickets for 22 runs.

Chasing the target, Qalandars managed to maintain their run-rate despite losing wickets at regular intervals. Sharjeel Khan (28), Sohail Akhtar (20) and Ben Dunk (26n.o) played their parts as they sailed smoothly towards their target with 11 balls to spare.

Earlier, former Arabians opener and Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez began by picking two boundaries off Sultan Ahmed’s first over. The second over from experienced Pakistan bowler Tanvir was a tight one as usual and yielded just one boundary to Abdul Shakoor. In the third over, Sultan got his UAE teammate Shakoor caught at deep square leg by Asif Ali for 11.

Hafeez and Laurie Evans tried their best to force the pace but managed only seven runs from Ahmed Daniyal’s over. The former managed to slog Shahid Afridi for a boundary and a six to pick 14 runs off the over. At the half way mark, Arabians reached the 50-run mark.

Evans attempted a slog sweep off Daniyal and was bowled for only nine. This brought in Shoaib Malik, who flicked the first ball he faced for a boundary. Qalandars now introduced Chris Jordan and he gave away just five runs. Malik picked a boundary off Afridi who bowled the eighth over, while Hafeez too hit Afridi for a boundary to get 14 runs off that over.

Jordan again bowled brilliantly, giving away just eight runs in the ninth over and Arabians’ hopes of reaching the 100-run mark began to fade. Hafeez hit Tanvir’s first delivery of the last over for a six over mid-wicket and fell to the next ball, getting caught by Sharjeel Khan at deep square leg.