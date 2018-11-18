Ross Taylor was also in no mood to wait. He started off smashing three boundaries in the next over from Yasir but had very little answer to Hasan Ali’s pace. The feet just didn’t move and as soon as the ball rapped on to the pads, Hasan celebrated with his trademark animated destroying machine and bomb explosion act. Three deliveries later, a well-set Raval on 46 pushed at a length delivery from Hasan and Sarfraz Ahmad held on to it gleefully. In less than five deliveries, Hasan had turned the tables and the Kiwis were reduced to 108 for four.