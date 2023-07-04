Leeds: England suffered a major Ashes setback on Tuesday as Ollie Pope was ruled out for the rest of the series against Australia after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the second Test.

Pope was injured while fielding on the first day at Lord’s last week and aggravated the problem after England were told they were not permitted to use a substitute fielder in the second innings.

The 25-year-old underwent scans on his right shoulder that showed he needs surgery, forcing him to the sidelines for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.

England are likely to replace vice-captain Pope with Dan Lawrence for the third Test starting on Thursday at Headingley.

Lawrence won the last of his 11 Test caps last March and has not played since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took charge of the side.

Need for surgery

England have decided not to call up any additional batting cover.

“England and Surrey batter Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series after dislocating his right shoulder during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s last week,” an England and Wales Cricket Boar statement said.

“Scans in London on Monday revealed the full extent of the injury and he will miss the rest of the summer campaign and will require surgery.

“He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation.”

England are trailing 2-0 in the five-match series after losing at Lord’s.

They are attempting to win the Ashes for the first time since 2015, while Australia have not won in England since 2001.

England's Ben Stokes tries to stop a just stop oil protester during the second Test at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 28. Image Credit: Reuters

Tight security

Yorkshire County Cricket Club said they have ramped up security for this week’s third Ashes test at Headingley after ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters disrupted the second Test at Lord’s.

Protesters interrupted the first morning of the Lord’s test in London when they scattered orange powder on the outfield before one was carried off by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Three people were charged with aggravated trespass.

There is also concern about the behaviour of fans towards Australia players following the controversial dismissal of Bairstow on the final day, which triggered long and loud booing from the crowd.

Australian players were also verbally abused by MCC members in the stadium’s Long Room.

“Clearly, some incidents at Lord’s have heightened the interest and exposure of the third test,” the club said in a statement on Monday, according to ESPN Cricinfo.

Appropriate measures

“The well-being of players, officials and spectators is paramount, and we are implementing appropriate measures to do everything within our control to keep everyone safe.

“We will continue to work closely with both ECB (England & Wales Cricket Board) and West Yorkshire Police to ensure our safety measures are proportionate for this fixture.” The Times newspaper reported Yorkshire have hired a team of “sprinter stewards” to prevent protesters from breaching initial perimeter security.

Reuters has contacted Yorkshire for comment.

‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters have disrupted other sporting events in England this year, including the Premiership Rugby final and the World Snooker Championship.

England's Jonny Bairstow reacts after being given out, stumped by Australia's Alex Carey during the second Test at Lord's on July 2. Image Credit: Reuters

Broad ‘amazed’

England fast bowler Stuart Broad said he was “amazed” no senior Australia players considered withdrawing a stumping appeal for Jonny Bairstow after the batter was controversially dismissed on the fifth day of the second Test at Lord’s.

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey underarmed the ball at the stumps after Bairstow left his crease at the end of an over, triggering long and loud booing from the crowd. Australian players were also verbally abused by MCC members in the stadium’s Long Room.

“What amazed me, and what I told the Australians I could not believe as we left the field at lunch, was that not one senior player among them ... questioned what they had done,” Broad, 37, wrote in his Daily Mail column on Monday.

“Ultimately, (Australia captain) Pat Cummins is a really great guy and I would be amazed, once the emotion settles, if he does not sit back and think, ‘I got that one wrong’, even though his bottom line at the time was winning a Test match.

New legacy

“The Lord’s crowd are obviously huge cricket lovers and never before have I seen such a reaction from them like that.” Broad also referenced Australia’s on-field culture change instilled by Cummins and the contrast to the attitude before the infamous 2018 ball-tampering episode in South Africa.

“I was angered by Australia’s decision, particularly having heard their lines about creating a new legacy as a team, and how they have changed since the tour of South Africa in 2018,” Broad said.