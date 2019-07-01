'Call me superstitious but I'd say it's the jersey that ended the winning streak'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Image Credit: PTI

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti feels it is the change in jersey of the Indian team which ended their winning streak in the ongoing World Cup.

The Indian team had sported a new 'away jersey' - which has splattering of orange on the shoulders and the back - in their Sunday encounter against England which they lost by 31 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

"Call me superstitious but I'd say it's the jersey that ended India's winning streak in the ICC World Cup 2019," tweeted Mufti.

In what was a must-win game for England, Eoin Morgan's men came out with a complete performance as they first posted a mammoth target of 338 for India and then restricted them to 306/5 in their full quota of 50 overs.

Omar Abdullah, Mufti's predecessor, though questioned India's "listless performance" which let to their first loss in the ongoing tournament.

"Would the batting be as listless if our place in the semifinals was at stake here rather than England's and Pakistan's?" Abdullah tweeted.