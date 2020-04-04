Hardik Pandya works out during coronavirus lockdown Image Credit: Mumbai Indians Twitter

Dubai: Hardik Pandya ensuring his physical condition is still at the top of its game while he remains sidelined due to the coronavirus.

The India all-rounder is performing fitness drills on a daily basis at his home during the ongoing 21-day lockdown in force amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Hardik’s IPL franchise Mumbai Indians on Saturday tweeted a video of the star all-rounder and wrote: “For Hardik Pandya, there’s no rest day.”

In the video, Hardik can be seen doing shoulder and leg exercises. “Quaran-training. Don’t forget about your personal fitness during the quarantine. Stay fit, stay healthy,” he had captioned that video.

In a normal scenario, he could have set the stage on fire on his return from injury during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which now stands postponed till April 15 due to coronavirus pandemic.