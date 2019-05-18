Virat Kohli Image Credit: PTI

Dubai: ‘Be careful what you wish for...’ is the popular saying. Indeed: what if it actually did come true, only at a price you most certainly would not have expected.

The internet is an endless ocean that is filled with information and it’s a great way to connect with the world.

But in the wrong hands, social media can be vile, as it leaves you open to ‘trolling’, ‘social media bashing’ and deliberately being provoked by others online.

Which was pretty much the case with India’s charismatic cricket captain, Virat Kohli, when a harmless, if perhaps cheesy twitter post, depicting him in a skincare commercial with fellow cricket Rishab Pant, went wrong.

Kohli is among the most followed people on the net, and he even boasts 14 million followers on twitter alone, one of whom took the opportunity to take a cheap shot at the record-breaking batsman.

“Amazing what people do for money,” former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge wrote on the video resulting in a backlash from Kohli’s legion of fans.

Hodge hastily took to Twitter to issue a weak clarification on what he actually meant adding: “Funny, I never did say there was nothing wrong with it. So negative and glass half full. I was not speaking in a negative tone. I would do the same if asked and paid.”