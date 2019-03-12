Dubai: Thirty-seven-year-old Kamran Akmal showed that he is still a match-winner by cracking a half-century to steer Peshawar Zalmi to a 61-run win over Karachi Kings at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday night. The huge win, which has showed the might of Peshawar, was also due to their consistent pacer Hassan Ali (3 for 15) bowling out Karachi for 142 in 16.2 overs.

Peshawar had posted 203 for seven in 20 overs. Kamran hit a 48-ball 86 runs with five sixes and 10 boundaries and was involved in the team’s record opening stand in PSL history of 137 with Imam-ul-Haq (59 off 40 balls).

Karachi Kings, who had already qualified for the play-offs, got off to a quick start through a 37-ball, 71 from Colin Ingram with seven fours and four sixes. They were bowled out for 142 in 16.2 overs with pacer Hassan leading the attack with three wickets, backed by Wahab Riaz (2 for 19), Tymal Mills (2 for 25) and Sameen Gul (2 for 49).

The win lifted Peshawar to the top of the table with 14 points from their ten matches. They are followed by Quetta Gladiators also with 14 points from ten games but lesser run rate. Karachi Kings finished with 10 points and at fourth spot while Islamabad United are third with ten points in ten matches. Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalanadars by seven wickets to finish fifth while Lahore were consigned to sixth and the last spot.