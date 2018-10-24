Dubai

Deirdre Casey, Rashid Al Baloushi, Majid Al Baloushi and Sam Stollery further consolidated their positions at the top of their respective categories after the opening round of the 2018-19 UAE Road Cycling Championship held earlier this week.

Casey is at the top of the Open Expatriate Females category, Rashid Al Baloushi has taken the lead in the Social Emirati Male category, Majid Al Baloushi is in the lead in the Open Emirati Male Clubs’ class and Sam Stollery sits atop the Open Expatriate Male class after this week’s competition.

The UAE Cycling Federation’s Dubai Eye 103.8 UAE Road Cycling Championship continues its 2018-’19 edition through the Oakley stage two Individual Time Trial on Friday (October 26). Raced over a 21.6km course, Stage Two will be hosted at The Outlet Village by Meraas, located next to Dubai Parks and Resorts, Jebel Ali.

Stage 3’s Ras Al Khaimah Tourism’s 50km attack on Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest mountain in Ras Al Khaimah, will be held on November 9, with the overall champions being decided after the fourth and final stage on December 7.

“Time trialing is a specialised discipline, and one we believe is integral to identifying and recognising the best and competent amateur cyclists. Each rider races alone and against the clock so the mental and physical aspects of this discipline are very exciting,” Jeff O’Brien, Managing Partner Onside Sports and organiser of UAE Road Cycling Championship said.

The titles of the 2018-’19 UAE Road Cycling Championship’s four main categories will be decided via a points system, and follow the British Cycling Points System (NAT A Road Category).

The main categories are Open Emirati Male (Clubs), Social Emirati Male, Open Expatriate Male and Open Expatriate Female, where the cumulative-points leader of each main category will receive and wear the leader’s jersey, stage winners and stage age-division winners will be recognised (at each stage). Overall Champions will take their ‘Champion’s Jersey’ and title through to the 2019-’20 Championship as well as receive a champion’s cheque.

Registrations are now open via www.premieronline.com and more information can be found on www.uaecycf.com.