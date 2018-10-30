Minneapolis: After a lethargic loss in their last game, the Minnesota Timberwolves came to life.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers served as their spark plug.

Jimmy Butler hit five of Minnesota’s eight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 32 points on 12-for-20 shooting and help the Timberwolves hang on to beat the Lakers 124-120.

“They were playing fast, which made us play with a lot of energy, so I guess their energy kind of helped ours,” Butler said.

Karl-Anthony Towns pitched in 25 points, a season-high 16 rebounds and four blocks for the Timberwolves (3-4), who played some clutch defence just in time to fend off a late push from James. The four-time MVP had 10 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter after missing his first five shots of the night, but the Lakers (2-5) went back to Los Angeles with another uneven performance.