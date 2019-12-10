Los Angeles: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points as the Milwaukee Bucks downed the Orlando Magic to extend their winning streak to 15 games on Monday and maintain their grip on the Eastern Conference standings.

Antetokounmpo delivered a dominant performance in a 110-101 victory, making 12 of 22 shots from the field while chipping in with 15 rebounds and eight assists.

Khris Middleton had 20 points while Donte DiVincenzo had 12 off the bench as the Bucks improved to 21-3 at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Boston Celtics remain hard on the heels of the Bucks in the Eastern Conference race, improving to 17-5 after a 110-88 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers.