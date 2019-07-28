Amir Khan Image Credit: AP

Islamabad: Boxer Amir Khan, who is adamant to fight Filipino superstar Manny Pacquiao, has admitted that he is thinking of retirement.

Khan claimed the WBC international welterweight title with a fourth-round stoppage of Australian Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. Following the bout, he sensationally claimed a deal to fight Pacquiao on November 8 in Saudi Arabia had been sealed. However, that was quickly rubbished by the Pacquiao’s camp.

“I was just told what to say in the press conference by my advisors. I think it was all very badly handled,” Khan was quoted as saying. “I just think the only way a fight like that will happen is if me and Pacquiao sit together and talk. We’ll see if it happens next year. We both know it’s a big fight which can make a lot of money.

“Look, it’s the final chapter now. A couple of more fights - honestly. I’ve done well in the sport financially, winning titles and making a name for myself. It’s all about now just enjoying the last bit - the last few fights - and just calling it a day really,” he said.