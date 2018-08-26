Jakarta: UAE is assured for further medals in Jiu Jitsu at the 18 Asian Games with Khalfan Belhoul entering the gold medal bout of the 85kg category with powerpacked performance at the Convention Centre Hall on Sunday.

Belhoul defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Murtazaliev Murtazali in the semis 2-0 to set up a title clash with Jordan’s Haidar Al Rasheed.

Also read:Jiu Jitsu fighters give the UAE top-10 finish chance

Mohammad Al Qubaisi and Saoud Al Hammadi have also made it to the bronze medal contest of the 77kg category by winning their respective repechage after both had lost out in the quarters.

Al Qubaisi defeated Mongolia’s Munkh Tumurtogoo 4-0 while Al Hammadi thrashed Kyrgyzstan’s Aiazbez Mustakov by a similar margin.

