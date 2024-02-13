Sharjah: The Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2024) has successfully concluded the seventh edition, setting new benchmarks for excellence and showcasing the significant strides in the development of women’s sports in the Arab World. This prestigious annual event brought together 15 Arab nations, representing 63 clubs, competing in eight sports. The impressive medal tally from the 12-day event serves as a testament to the growing prowess and Olympic aspirations of Arab sportswomen.

Bahrain led the gold haul with 13 gold medals for a total of 23 medals while UAE followed closely with 24 medals including 10 gold, eight silver and six bronze.

Bahraini athletes claimed 23 medals across eight sports disciplines. Image Credit: Supplied

The hosts clinched seven medals in karate (4 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze) and 9 in fencing (4 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze), in addition to securing 6 medals in archery, distributed equally between gold, silver and bronze. They achieved a silver in athletics and a bronze in volleyball.

Bahraini athletes also made headlines with their dominant performance, claiming 23 medals across eight sports disciplines. They were unstoppable Track and field athletes were the most successful, securing 14 medals, comprising 9 gold and 5 silver, in addition to a gold and a silver in table tennis, two gold in shooting, and a gold and a bronze in archery. They also won a silver in volleyball and a bronze each in basketball and fencing.

Egypt demonstrated its prowess in volleyball unmistakably, with the Sporting Club clinching the title with a clean sweep in the final against Kuwait’s Salwa Alsabah Club, who bagged the silver, while Sharjah Women’s Sports Club proudly took home the bronze.

In basketball, Jordan emerged victorious, with Al Fuhais club defeating Syria’s Al Thawra club 72-50 in the final, leaving the Syrian champion with the silver and Bahrain’s Al Ahli Club taking the bronze.

UAE athletes did well in the fencing championship securing 9 medals. Image Credit: Supplied

The fencing championship saw Emirati athletes excel, securing 9 medals. UAE fencers clinched three gold in Épée, Foil, and Sabre, with an additional bronze in the latter. In the individual competitions, Emirati fencers secured gold and silver medals in Sabre, silver in Épée, and silver and bronze in Foil.

In archery, the UAE secured the largest haul with 6 medals, distributed equally between gold, silver, and bronze, followed by Saudi Arabia with gold and silver, Bahrain with gold and bronze, and Kuwait with bronze.

The shooting tournament was dominated by Bahrain, with notable victories in the 10m air pistol and 10m air rifle Image Credit: Supplied

Dominating show

The shooting tournament was dominated by Bahrain, with notable victories in the 10m air pistol and 10m air rifle. Bahraini shooters secured the gold medal in the 10m air pistol, Kuwait bagged the silver, and Oman clinched the bronze. In the 10m air rifle, the silver went to Qatari shooters, and the bronze to Kuwait.

In table tennis, Egypt won 4 medals (1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze), while Bahrain secured a gold and silver. Syrian athletes took home a gold and bronze, and Jordan and Kuwait each claimed a bronze.

Bahraini sportswomen dominated the athletics tournament with a total of 14 medals, consisting of 9 gold and 5 silver medals. Egypt secured the second place with 9 coloured medals, including 3 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze. Iraq came in third with a total of 14 medals, made up of 2 gold, 6 silver, and 6 bronze.