Abu Dhabi: American Andrea Lee said she was excited to be making history in Abu Dhabi as one of the first female fighters to compete in the region.
No. 6-ranked Lee, who is looking for an eighth straight win when she faces No 5-ranked flyweight contender Joanne Calderwood, also believes that women’s MMA is finally getting the recognition that it deserves.
“More women are headlining events and you see more and more women’s fight’s on UFC cards,” she said. “It’s great for the sport and it’s great for us.”