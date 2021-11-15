Filipino lawyer Vicente “Vice” Paulo Yu III fought hard for the 134 countries and China which he represented during 14 gritty days of tough climate change talks in Glasgow, which concluded recently. Image Credit:

Originally from southern Philippine city of Davao, the 50-year-old father of two come across as diplomatic and soft-spoken, yet clear-headed and firm. Those are some of the qualities that enabled him to lead the negotiating team of the G77 (which includes countries from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe, as well as India dn the Gulf nations), specifically on the crucial loss and-damage negotiations in the latest round of UN climate talks.

“We pushed hard and got that first chunk of the agreement last Saturday (November 6, 2021),” Vice told Gulf News.

From the outset, Vice has been bent towards issues that affect the common people. The US-educated lawyer has been a negotiator in the COP process for years. Vice is based in Geneva, where he lives with wife Genevieve and their two girls, Danielle Angelique, 14, and Gabrielle Victoria, 12.

Loss-and-damage negotiator

Specifically, he was the group’s lead negotiator on “loss and damage” issues at COP26. During his formative years as a student, Vice took the side of marginalised communities, especially those in the fringes of society.

14 number of days of gritty negotiations by 20,000 diplomats from nearly 200 countries at COP26 (Oct. 31 - Nov. 12, 2021)

While reading law by night, he worked during the day for the Legal Rights Natural Resources Center, an NGO advocating for indigenous people’s rights.

Prior to joining the South Centre, he worked for Friends of the Earth International (FOEI); he was staff attorney and head for Research and Policy Development of the Legal Rights and Natural Resources Center (LRC) in the Philippines. From July 2016-June 2018, Vice served as the Deputy Executive Director of the South Centre, the inter-governmental policy research institution of developing countries.

G77+ CHINA The Group of 77 at the United Nations is a coalition of 134 developing countries, designed to promote its members' collective economic interests and create an enhanced joint negotiating capacity in the United Nations. It is the biggest negotiating bloc in the world body.

Advising governments

Today, his work includes the provision of technical policy and legal advice to developing country governments especially on the right to development, international environmental law, development economics, international climate change policy.

Vice obtained his political science (with honours) and law degrees from the University of the Philippines. He completed his master of laws degree (with honours), specialising in international trade law and international environmental law from Georgetown University, where he was a Fulbright Scholar.

He also taught law at the University of the Philippines. He has also been a consultant for various UN agencies, providing research and training/capacity building services on development policy and on climate change issues.

Vice has published papers and articles on issues relating to trade and environment, energy, mining policy, sustainable development, climate change policies and cooperation among developing countries.

Interview excerpts:

Are you happy with the outcome of COP26?

As a negotiator, I am happy with the outcomes. Before COP26, I think we started out with an expectation that it was going to be a long haul, that it was going to be very difficult process to get an agreement — on the functions (of the Santiago Network) and on having this idea of loss and damage.”

COP: What it stands for It stands for “Conference of the Parties” — “the parties” refers to the 197 nations that agreed to a new environmental pact, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, at a meeting in 1992. That year, the US and other countries ratified the treaty, which aims to combat “dangerous human interference with the climate system” and stabilise levels of greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere. Glasgow, UK, was the host of 26th conference of the parties that have gathered under the convention.

“I’m happy in terms of having a clear idea now of how the Santiago Network would operate and what it would do —we have a clear idea of the functions that’s agreed across all of governments that were taking part in the negotiations.

We also have now an institutionalised recognition within the system — in the climate negotiations — by all governments, that the idea of increasing action and support, including finance, on loss and damage is a very, very important and central part of the conversation in terms of how we cooperate as governments on climate change. And I think that is a good outcome.

3 Cs The deal at COP26 boiled down to cash, coal, compensation — and the willingness to speed up the drawdown of fossil fuels.

What are the UN climate negotiations like under the COP mechanism?

The UN negotiation process is like a skipping rope. UN conferences like these do not progress in leaps and bounds. It’s not like a steeplechase where you jump past over the hurdles, nor is it like a pole vault, where you put a stick on the ground and jump straight over, nor is it a high jump. UN conferences like there are more like skipping rope, where you move forward bit by bit.”

Did you achieve what you set out to do?

Yes, I think for developing countries who were really engaged in loss-and-damage negotiations, we achieved progress when judged by the standards of UN conferences.

But of course, when judged by the standards of what we really need, in terms of what should have been done 10 years ago, of course, so we really to do more. So much more.”

What are the key challenges now?

And we need, in fact, to put more pressure. If you have civil society, media, governments all over the world, indigenous communities, all other sectors coming in and saying ‘We need to get to a move on loss and damage’, then that could actually make us go from skipping rope to maybe running the steeple chase.

GAME-CHANGING AGREEMENT The Glasgow climate deal is a "game-changing agreement" which sounds "the death knell for coal power", according to British PM Boris Johnson says. Although countries only agreed to "phase down" rather than "phase out" coal, the prime minister said this was a fantastic achievement. The change in wording was made after a late intervention by China and India. But it remains the first time plans to reduce coal have been mentioned in such a climate deal.

Why is the loss-and-damage mechanism facility important? And is it a compensation?

We do not think of it as compensation, or as “payment” from developed countries to the developing world. We think of it more as another way, in which international cooperation on climate change can be enhanced, or could be improved.

It’s not like we’re directly blaming the developed countries for creating the climate crisis, although if you look at it from the historical perspective. It actually generated this whole crisis in the first place. Developed countries were responsible for something like 80% of the total cumulative greenhouse gas emissions from human activity since the Industrial Revolution.

But that it’s not because of this that were asking for this loss-and-damage finance facility. We’re asking for this because we see as another plank in the broader international climate regime.

What are these 3 planks?

One: mitigation, or emission reductions. Cooperation on this is important.

Two: Adaptation, to help us prepare for climate change. Again, cooperation on this is important.

Three: Means of implementation. So this is the broader issue of finance and technology transfer from developed to developing countries.

And what we seeing is that on mitigation, not much was done over the last 25 years. On adaptation, the financing is rather small. On the delivery of climate finance obligations from the developed countries to developing countries, has not been sufficient. All of these have created a multiplier effect in failing to slow down climate change.

Which means the impacts of climate change are increasing, and which means the loss and damage on our our countries are increasing. And so if we project that towards the future, that is the importance of this loss-and-damage finance facility.

We know that all of these three planks are not sufficient for now, and if we know that loss and damage will come into play, then we also need to have another financing scheme into that. That’s the reason why we took this rather long and winded road of setting up the Warsaw International Mechanism, then the Santiago Network and we want this loss and damage financing facility, to prepare us better. To future-proof us from loss and damage.

So it’s not a compensation. It’s really a call for greater international cooperation.

What were main the objections of Indian and China?

The international media reported the both China and India had asked for the language on fossil fuels to be more nuanced in the final text of the summit’s document. India and China were concerned about the wordings specifically about “phaseout of unabated coal, and inefficient fuel subsidies”.

“What India and China were putting forward was that if you do not nuance that language, what it could actually do is to commit developing countries that — because of their current energy infrastructure, are still dependent for example on coal and oil — and having to transition before being ready for it.

“So what I think India and China were explaining was you have to look at the context of developing countries. Given that for many in developing countries, the need to provide energy and access to our poor population is very much important…and the introductions of say, renewable energy technologies into our economies are still not at a sufficient scale to actually replace coal or oil right away.

When you put it in that kind of language that is black and white, then you’re not actually not understanding the circumstances in the developing countries (which are different from the developed economies). And so you are trying to impose solutions that could work in developed countries, where energy infrastructure is sufficient, where renewable energy is becoming a bigger part of the mix, and they have the money and the technology to be able to do that. Many developing countries still don’t have that.

With climate change, what are the urgent tasks?

We need to think about greener communities, that would allow people to have livelihood, that won’t force people to migrate.”