Dubai expands vaccinations, adding more primary healthcare centres.

The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has been turned into a mass vaccination centre.

Dubbed as "One Central COVID-19 Vaccination Centre", the DWTC can serve up 4,000 people per day, according to the Dubai Health Authority.

DUBAI: It's 7.30am on Tuesday (January 19, 2021). As Dubai residents wake up to a foggy morning, the earliest registered appointees for the day make their way into the entrance doors of the Zabeel Primary Health Centre to get their dose of the Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine.

One vaccination is given every 20 minutes. That's been the run rate since the start of the campaign on December 23, 2021 at the centre. The exercise goes on until 8.30pm, the last appointment. At any given hour, about 10 people walk in for the vaccination. The staff ensure every registered recipient has a hassle-free experience.

Patient assessment

This morning, Indian expatriate Hussain Shakir, 34, wheels in his 67-year-old mother Fathima for her second dose of the vaccine. The security guard records their temperatures on his digital thermometer before they are allowed entry.

Shakir presents his mother’s National ID and appointment on Dubai Health Authority's (DHA) app. He gets a token number and registers. Once done, they waited for their turn to the assessment area. The mother-son sit down in the reception, observing social distancing protocols.

The token flashes on the monitor. Shakir brings his mother to the assessment area where her vital signs are taken. Patients here are asked about their specific conditions — medications being taken, co-morbidities, allergies. To those coming in for a second dose, questions are asked about side-effects, if any, following the first dose.

Head nurse Shiji Mathew says: “We ask residents as there are certain restrictions of not administering vaccines to pregnant mothers or those planning a pregnancy or even lactating mothers. Other cases such as allergies, patients who may be on active cancer treatment or have any other immunocompromised conditions, have heart conditions or may be on blood thinners etc., or patients of depression who may be on anti-depressant, we have to understand their health. We take a decision on a case-by-case basis. For instance, a cancer patient who has stopped all medication six months ago may be able to get the vaccine. Similarly, someone on a specific blood thinner may not be at risk. We assess the situation on the spot and decide,” she explains.

'I feel perfect: No side effects'

Fatima Shakir, 67 year old Indian expat with her son Hussain Shakir are asked about her experience after first dose at Zabeel Primary Health Centre to get 2nd dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Fathima Shakir, 67, who received her first dose on December 28, 2020, is most upbeat about the second dose. “We were living in India while our three sons and their families lived here. My sons have a building material business and we live close to each other in Al Nahda. We reside in the home of our eldest son Mustafa, and his family. At the onset of 2020, we moved here as my sons felt we were safer here. I deeply admire the manner in which the UAE has handled the crisis. We have nothing but praise for the efficiency of the UAE government,” says Shakir, grandmother to eight grandchildren from her three sons.

Shakir who hails from Calicut, Kerala, and her husband Saifuddeen Shakir, 70, who hails from Calcutta, both registered for the vaccination on the DHA app as soon as it became available. “My husband had his first dose on January 17 while I had my first dose on December 28. I had no side effects, apart from some soreness in the arm that only lasted for a few hours. I feel perfectly fine and am so happy to receive my second dose,” said Shakir.

Before her second dose is administered, nurse Bincy Mathew greets the patient, checks the registered details on the computer, enquires about Shakir’s health, asking her questions about the medications she takes, any side effects or allergies she may have, measures her blood pressure and moves to inject the vaccine.

Storage

A paramedic at Zabeel Primary Health Centre preparing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The vaccine vials are placed in a cold container that is maintained below 98 degrees Celsius. Nurse Mathews explains, “The vaccine is transported in -70 degree C temperatures and is stored in similar temperature. However, when we bring out the vials to be injected for the day as per the requirements of the registered appointees, we transfer them to this cold bag and can keep them in temperatures between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Once it is taken out of the cold box, it can remain at room temperature for six hours, she explained. Mathews makes small talk with the patient and quite smoothly slides in the syringe on the right arm of the patient without any further fuss.

That done, Shakir is wheeled out and asked to wait for 20 minutes in the waiting room to record any adverse reaction post vaccination. This, the nurses at the centre, explain is the standard protocols that is followed with administering of any kind of vaccine and is not specific to the COVID-19 vaccine.

'I feel greatly relieved'

Emirati businessperson Abdullah Majid Khalfan bin Thaneya, 64, walks in for his second dose and is very optimistic. He tells Gulf News, “I had no side effects at all apart from slight pain at the site of the vaccination on my left arm that lasted for a few hours. I feel greatly relieved to receive my second dose. Nurse Mathew maintains her due diligence in her examination and questioning of the patient gets his blood pressure medication before administering the vaccine.

There are several rooms with curtained partitions and the centre has a steady flow of residents getting the vaccination simultaneously, following the set procedures of pre and post vaccination protocols.

'Do not lower your guard'

Dr Khawla Eissa Al Hajaj, the head of the health centre who has been closely monitoring the procedures of the day, liasing between the reception staff, the appointment candidates and the nurses to ensure no hiccups, cautioned: “We want residents to know that it is important to get both doses of the vaccine in a gap of 21 days. Seven days after receiving the second dose, they will be able to take advantage of the promised immunity.

However, I would like to advise people not to lower their guard. Despite the vaccination, continue to observe social distancing, wear your facemasks, use hand sanitisers and avoid large parties. There is a four per cent chance of infection after the vaccination and if we are careful and cautious only then will we be able to break the chain of transmission effectively.”

At 8.30 pm, as the day draws to a close, the last patient walks in. It is just curtains drawn for the time being. The next day, work resumes with the same pace. Another day, another set of patients. But the frontline health workers have the same resolve: to meet the mass vaccination challenge with renewed strength.

Hospitals providing COVID-19 vaccine:

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available in several hospitals in Dubai. These include:

Rashid Hospital

Dubai Hospital

Latifa Hospital

Hatta Hospital

Uptown Mirdiff Medical Fitness Centre

Mediclinic Hospital Network (13 locations)

Three mobile units

Primary healthcare centres:

The vaccine is also being provided in the following primary healthcare centres:

Al Mizhar Health Centre

Zabeel Health Centre

Al Barsha Health Centre

Nadd Al Hamar Health Centre

Al Safa Health Centre

Al Badaa Health Centre

Nad Al Sheba Health Centre

Al Mankhool Health Centre

Al Twar Health Centre

Al Lisaili Health Centre

Additional vaccination centres:

The vaccine is being offered at the following facilities:

Union Health Centres

Al Qusais Health Centre

Dubai Parks & Resorts Field Hospital

Screening centres:

The following had been designated as additional vaccination screening facilities:

Al Khawaneej and Port Rashid

Emirates Specialty Hospital (22 locations)

Burjeel Network

VPS Network (two locations)

NMC Hospitals Network (nine locations)

To accelerate the mass-vaccination campaign and meet the growing demand, the DHA announced on Monday that more healthcare centres will administer the vaccine.

The DHA also stated that the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has been turned into "One Central COVID-19 Vaccination Centre", with capacity to serve 4,000 people per day.

How long does it take for the vaccine to act once injected? Can you explain the process as to how our immune system responds, once the two doses are completed?

Once a candidate gets both doses of the vaccine in a three-week gap, seven days after that, the immunity kicks in. To explain in very simple language, our body’s immune system responds with the production of the anti-bodies of COVID-19 and these antibodies act to protect the individual if he or she faces any exposure to the virus.

What are the side effects that people can expect after administering of the vaccine

Only in some cases, people have reported very basic side effects such as soreness in the arm, some light flu like symptoms, fatigue for a few hours. This is also not in all cases.

Can a person report to work the same day after receiving the vaccine?

Yes, people can resume work immediately. In case they have any of the side effects reported above or feel fatigue they can take rest and use the regular paracetamol for relief.

A vaccine does not mean total protection against the virus, so what is your advice to residents who complete the two doses of the vaccine.

As we know, so far no vaccine has 100 per cent efficacy against the virus. So my advice to all residents is to not lower guard, follow all COVID-19 protocols and government instructions. Wear the facemask properly when in public, keep safe distance, avoid going to parties, wash your hands and sanitise frequently even after having received both doses of vaccination.

Nurse Shiji Mathew, head nurse at the Zabeel Health Centre

Which category of people cannot take the vaccine?

We do not administer the vaccine to pregnant women or those who are planning to get pregnant within the next three months. The vaccine is not administered to lactating mothers. In other cases, such as those under active cancer treatments or those who have had recent organ transplants, the vaccine is not given.

People on anti-depressants are also not likely to be administered the vaccine. But in all other cases, such as those on blood thinners with heart conditions, those who had cancers and are not on active treatment protocols, those who had organ transplants earlier and not recently, we take a decision on a case-by-case basis.

How much time — from the moment a person walks in, to the time the person steps out with his or her dose — does it take at the centre?

The entire process does not take more than 35 minutes. As soon as the person is registered at the reception, he is called for assessment and once that is completed in under 10 minutes he proceeds for the vaccination room. After vital parameters are measured, the person gets the vaccine and is asked to wait 20 minutes post vaccination for post vaccination observation. This is a standard international protocol we follow. The individual can proceed home and resume normal activity.

Can the patient be with his family members who may not have taken the vaccine?