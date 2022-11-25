Dubai: Ever since his move from Everton to Tottenham for £60 million in June this year, Richarlison can’t get a starting spot for the North London giants, let alone buy a goal.

He joined the Toffees in 2018 in a £40 million move a year after breaking on to the Premier League scene with Watford. For the Blues he bagged 53 goals in 152 appearances and was integral to their Premier League survival last season.

Due to the financial issues at Goodison Park, the fans’ favourite was put on the transfer list. He was wanted by Real Madrid and Chelsea but opted for a move to White Hart Lane where he aimed to forge a partnership with Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.

New team

Even though the forward has the ability to play anywhere across the front three, his Premier League career has hit the skids. He has yet to score a league goal for his new team but he can’t stop scoring for Brazil. He made his debut for the national side in August 2018 following his impressive displays with Everton and now has 19 goals in 39 appearances – including 9 in his last 7.

He was a member of the team that won the 2019 Copa América, came runners-up at the 2021 Copa América and won a gold medal at the 2020 Olympic tournament.

Against Serbia in the Group G opener he got both goals in the 2-0 win - including a stunning overhead kick. Many are saying he deserves the Puskas Award for that sensational strike. It is early days in the FIFA World Cup but we may not see a better finish. He will already have his eyes firmly set on the Golden Boot after that brace.

He is in some ways a workhorse surrounded by more flamboyant attacking talents such as Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and of course PSG's Neymar. But he is fast becoming the heartbeat of the team thanks to his tireless displays.

Born on 10 May 1997, the 25-year-old is playing in his first World Cup campaign and has shown why it is he and not Paris-Saint Germain attacker Neymar who is the golden boy of Brazil. It is Richarlison’s attitude, influence and most of all his finishing which make him the focal point of the team.

Hard worker

Serbia huffed and puffed but Neymar, Vinicius junior and Raphinha all could have finished with at least two goals each but it was Richarlison who got his name on the scoresheet.

Spurs fans are yet to see the best of him but Evertonians know all about the hard working striker who began his professional career with América Mineiro in 2015 before transferring to Fluminense. They were not surprised he gave a masterclass in both old school poaching and flying finishing as he scored many like that for the Merseysiders.