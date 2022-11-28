Doha: Mohammed Kudus scored twice as Ghana edged South Korea 3-2 in a dramatic World Cup match on Monday at the Education City Stadium in Qatar to keep alive their hopes of reaching the last 16.
Ghana, who would have been eliminated by a defeat, led through first-half goals from Mohammed Salisu and Kudus.
Emotional scenes
The Koreans fought back through Cho Gue-sung’s three-minute double, but Kudus swept home midway through the second half to win it for Ghana.
There were emotional scenes at the final whistle as many South Korea players fell to the ground while manager Paulo Bento was sent off for arguing with English referee Anthony Taylor for not allowing a corner to be taken despite the 10 minutes having elapsed.