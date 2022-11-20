Three week layoff

The Real Madrid forward and current Ballon d’Or holder sustained a thigh injury in training on Saturday evening. He was rushed to Aspetar Hospital in Doha where scans revealed a tear in the muscle. He will need a recovery period of three weeks meaning he will now play no part in the tournament.

The 34-year-old had also been suffering from a hamstring strain and was already a doubt for France’s first match against Australia on Tuesday. Coach Didier Deschamps has the personnel in attack to cover for Benzema but he will be massively disappointed to lose his star for the entire showpiece which is taking place in the Middle East for the first time.

Benzema’s World Cup dream is over and I fear it is now also over for France without a ball even being kicked, such is his importance in the team. Sure, they have Kylian Mbappe who can change the game in a split second but now far too much pressure will be on his shoulders to carry the team. Deschamps will likely pair the Paris-Saint Germain man up front with Olivier Giroud and this will change the dynamics of the team completely.

Target man

Giroud is more of a target man and not nearly as mobile or comfortable with the ball at his feet unlike Benzema. This means France may now need to bypass the midfield completely and opt for the long ball game to get 6 foot 3 inch Giroud involved more and to have an impact but I don’t think Mbappe will be too happy to run into the channels and supply the ammunition for his potentially new strike partner.

Losing Benzema, who was just awarded the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards Player of the Year accolade, is a massive setback and confidence be drained from the squad following the news.