MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) The 'Thalaiva' or leader of Chennai Super Kings simply needs no introduction. The legendary former India captain had been synonymous with the 'Yellove' and will give it one final shot to win his fifth IPL title to equal the record of Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians for the maximum number of titles.
Image Credit: PTI file
Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) The 'Hitman' is known for his magic touch with the IPL and ever since taking over as a young captain, has won the title a record five times. Can the Indian captain in all formats better it on his home turf this time?
Image Credit: AP file
Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals) The dashing Indian wicketkeeper-batter was hoisted in the captain's role last year due to Shreyas Iyer's injury. He has learnt on the job and certainly has the team to end their drought of titles this year.
Image Credit: BCCI
Faf du Plessis (Royal Challengers Bangalore) The task will be cut out for the no-nonsense former South African captain, who will be filling into the big shoes of Virat Kohli. The Roll of Honour of RCB captains, as the collage shows, had some mighty names but none could lead them to their first trophy yet.
Image Credit: Twitter/RCB
Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) The New Zealand captain has been one of the astute leaders and had once guided the Orange Army to runners-up spot in 2018. However, a nagging elbow injury, along with the not-so-impressive line-up is likely to pose a tough challenge for him.
Image Credit: IPL/Twitter
Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) The in-form Indian batsman succeeds a host of illustrious names as the new captain of the two-time champion side. A mature head on young shoulders, Iyer had shown leadership qualities during his stint with Delhi Capitals, but this one could be his toughest task.
Image Credit: Twitter/KKR
Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) A delight to watch as a batter, he will have to take more responsibility to steer the team to at least the play-offs and then take it from there. Royals, ever since their sensational triumph under Shane Warne in the inaugural edition in 2008, have been perennial under-achievers.
Image Credit: BCCI
Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) The Indian opener had been bit of a surprise choice as the leader for the new season after the departure of his friend-captain KL Rahul, but he doesn't have the baggage of expectations of his predecessor. A relatively inexperienced captain, Agarwal should not let the new responsibility weigh down his batting form as he remains one of the key batters for them.
Image Credit: BCCI
KL Rahul (Lucknow Supergiants) One of the most prolific scorers in IPL in recent years, the stylish Indian batter often appeared to have been bogged down by the pressures of captaincy with his previous team as well as in charge of India. The onus will be on him to take a fresh guard as leading a brand new franchise is not easy.
Image Credit: ANI
Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans) It could be a make-or-break season for the Indian allrounder, whose fitness had been under scanner ever since the back injury more than three years back. The team management will have a serious problem on their hands if the younger of the Pandya brothers cannot bowl his full quota of four overs in all the matches.
Image Credit: PTI file