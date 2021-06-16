1 of 9
World Champions' France rode on an unfortunate Mats Hummels own-goal to ease past Germany 1-0 in their opening fixture at Euro 2020. | Above: Germany's Toni Kroos, centre, reacts after his team lost the match at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 9
The heavyweight clash in Group F appeared a little cagey at times with chances at a premium. | Above: France's Paul Pogba, centre, controls the ball.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 9
Although the tournament favourites, France were marginally better of the two sides with a few missed chances here and there. | Above: Germany's Serge Gnabry in action with France's Hugo Lloris.
Image Credit: Pool via REUTERS
4 of 9
The own-goal came early in the match for France after the brilliant individual skill from Paul Pogba on the right who sent the ball to Hernandez and made a cross, seeking Mbappe, only for Hummels to intervene - and send the ball into the roof of his own goal. | Above: Germany's Mats Hummels deflects the ball past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 9
France's midfielder Paul Pogba was impressive throughout in Munich. France's win leaves them second in Group F after Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary earlier in the day.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 9
France's midfielder Corentin Tolisso tussles with Germany's defender Mats Hummels.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 9
Last night was also Germany's first-ever defeat in their opening game at the European Championships.
Image Credit: Pool via REUTERS
8 of 9
France's forward Kylian Mbappe was closely marked by the German defence
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 9
France now head to Budapest to face Hungary next while Germany welcome Portugal to Munich on June 19.
Image Credit: AFP