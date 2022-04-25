1 of 9
KL Rahul captain of Lucknow Super Giants and Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians at the toss during match 37 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
2 of 9
Lucknow's openers KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock enter the field to begin their innings. Could the team inflict yet another defeat on struggling Mumbai?
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
3 of 9
KL Rahul of Lucknow plays a shot. The batsman would go on to score a brilliant 103 not out.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
4 of 9
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai celebrates the wicket of Quinton De Kock of Lucknow. He was out for 10 as the team registered 168 from 20 overs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
5 of 9
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan of Mumbai enter the field to begin their chase. Could they avoid yet another defeat?
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
6 of 9
Kishan of Mumbai plays a shot but would soon fall for just 8 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
7 of 9
Ravi Bishnoi of Lucknow celebrates after taking the key wicket of Kishan.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
8 of 9
Lucknow's Khan took the wicket of Dewald Brevis of Mumbai and by this stage the rot had set in and the Indians were staring at another IPL 2022 defeat.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
9 of 9
Players shake hands after the match which Lucknow Super Giants won by 36 runs. It means Lucknow are 4th in the table with 10 points while Mumbai are rooted at the bottom with 0 points.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL