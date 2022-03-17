1 of 8
Arsenal 0 Liverpool 2: Liverpool's Portuguese striker Diogo Jota (left) celebrates scoring the opening goal with Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara (right) during the English Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London. The Reds moved to within one point of leaders Manchester City after the win.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after the match. The Gunners, well in the fight to finish in the top four, pushed Liverpool hard until Klopp's quadruple-chasing side ruthlessly took control after the break to secure the points and keep the pressure on City.
Liverpool's Sadio Mane (left) battles for the ball with Arsenal's Thomas Partey. Liverpool have now reeled off nine Premier League wins in succession to claw their way back into the title race.
Arsenal's Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli (left) vies with Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. The advantage still lies with Pep Guardiola's reigning champions - but the margin is extremely slender now.
Arsenal's players were applauded off by the home fans at the final whistle in recognition of their efforts. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (centre) said, "From box to box, we did everything that we'd planned. What happened in the boxes was a different story, that's where we lost the game."
Brighton 0 Tottenham 2: Tottenham's Harry Kane applauds the fans at the end of the match against Brighton at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England. The forward scored and starred in their win to lift themselves to seventh in the table.
Antonio Conte's side now have 48 points and are just three points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal having played a game more.
And they are only two points behind fifth-placed Manchester United and level on points with West Ham and have a game in hand on both meaning the race for the Champions League is well and truly on.
