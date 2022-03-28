1 of 10
Hardik Pandya captain of Gujarat Titans and KL Rahul captain of Lucknow Super Giants at the toss before match 4 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Amazing start! Mohammad Shami of Gujarat Titans takes the wicket of KL Rahul of Lucknow with the very first ball of the innings.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Devastating spell! Shami celebrates the wicket of Quinton De Kock of Lucknow soon after taking his first wicket.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
In the air! Shubman Gill of Gujarat takes a brilliant catch off the bowling of Varun Aaron.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
How's that! Rashid Khan of Gujarat appeals for a wicket. Lucknow posted 158/6 from their 20 overs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Highly entertained! Fans watch the action at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Familiar face... BCCI President Saurav Ganguly watches the action.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Got him! Dushmanta Chameera of Lucknow celebrates the wicket of Vijay Shankar of Gujarat.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Deepak Hooda of Lucknow took the wicket of Matthew Wade of Gujarat but it wouldn't prove to be enough as Gujarat chased down the target to win the battle of the newbies by 5 wickets.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Well played... Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar of Gujarat shake hands with members of the Lucknow team after winning the match.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL