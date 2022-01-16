1 of 11
Borussia Dortmund’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland will cost Real Madrid or Barcelona up to 350 million euros if they want to lure him from Germany this winter. This sum includes transfer fee, salary for a six-year deal and commissions.
Image Credit: Reuters
Rafa Benitez will leave Everton after a string of poor results, culminating in Saturday’s humiliating loss to Norwich. Duncan Ferguson will take over as caretaker manager.
Image Credit: AFP
Liverpool are keen to sign Leeds’ England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, but Leeds would prefer he went abroad rather than a Premier League rival, with Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real showing interest.
Image Credit: Reuters
Barcelona are demanding Chelsea up their bid for Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong to 50 million euros.
Image Credit: Reuters
While Manchester United are reluctant to support interim coach Ralf Rangnick in the transfer window, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is being lined up as a full-time replacement. However, another major European side has shown an interest in appointing him as coach.
Image Credit: Reuters
Christian Eriksen hopes to sign a deal with a Premier League club this week and has had offers from several clubs. The Dane suffered a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 in June.
Image Credit: Pool via REUTERS
Mohammad Salah is playing hardball with Liverpool, demanding wages of £400,000-a-week to sign a new contract. His current deal expires next summer.
Image Credit: Reuters
Arsenal are in discussions with ex-Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa. The 33-year-old will leave Atletico Mineiro this transfer window for the right club.
Image Credit: Reuters
Monaco have rejected a bid from Newcastle of more than 40 million euros for French defender Benoit Badiashile. The Magpies are also still chasing Napoli and Germany winger Robin Gosens, and Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard (pictured).
Image Credit: AFP
Barca could once again swoop for a Liverpool star as they have shown interest in forward Roberto Firmino. Around 20 million euros should secure the 30-year-old Brazilian.
Image Credit: AP
Chelsea are looking to take Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan, following the injury to left wing-back Ben Chilwell.
Image Credit: Reuters