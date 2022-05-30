1 of 10
Liverpool's Senegal striker Sadio Mane will tell the English Premier League club that he wants to leave this summer. Bayern Munich are believed to be keen on the striker and may make a £34 million bid for the 30-year-old.
Image Credit: Reuters
Jurgen Klopp's Reds have made contact with the representatives of Barcelona's France winger Ousmane Dembele. It is believed the 25-year-old would fancy a move to Anfield but he is also being pursued by Chelsea.
Image Credit: AP
Tottenham's South Korea forward Son Heung-min is a wanted man. It appears Real Madrid are monitoring his situation after missing out on PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe but Son may remain at Spurs after the North London club qualified for the Champions League.
Image Credit: Reuters
Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus will resolve his future after returning from Brazil duty amid interest from Arsenal.
Image Credit: AFP
Leeds United's Brazil forward Raphinha looks set to leave Elland Road this summer. The attacker wishes to remain in the Premier League and therefore favours a move to Manchester United over Barcelona.
Image Credit: AP
Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal for Croatia winger Ivan Perisic. The 33-year-old looks set to leave Inter Milan this summer.
Image Credit: AP
Paris St-Germain are keen on adding to their attack for next season and are keeping an eye on Everton's 25-year-old Brazil forward Richarlison.
Image Credit: AP
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is keen on a move back to Inter Milan having failed to make an impression at Stamford Bridge this season.
Image Credit: AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo looks likely to stay at Manchester United for at least one more season after speaking to new coach Erik ten Hag.
Image Credit: AFP
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is attracting interest from Barcelona but Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will fight to keep the England international at the Emirates.
Image Credit: AP