1 of 7
A fourth-minute own goal by Senegal's Saliou Ciss was enough to give Egypt a 1-0 win in the first leg of their World Cup play-off in Cairo. Ciss was unlucky when a shot from Mo Salah was pushed on to the bar by Edouard Mendy before striking the defender and going into the net.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 7
Senegal's Famara Diedhiou controls the ball at Cairo International stadium in Cairo, Egypt. The game featured Liverpool's two star - Salah and Sadio Mane - but neither of them had stellar games.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 7
It was a rerun of the Africa Cup of Nations final which Senegal won on penalties and it captured the cagey nature of that occasion back in February, with few chances of significance created by either side.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 7
Egypt's Mohamed AbdelMonem in action. The teams meet again in the second leg on Tuesday, with the winner qualifying for November's tournament in Qatar.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 7
Algeria inflicted a rare home defeat on Cameroon as the 2019 African champions took a crucial 1-0 lead from the first leg of their 2022 World Cup play-off. Islam Slimani got the crucial goal in Douala.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 7
Tunisia were gifted a 1-0 win in the first leg of their 2022 World Cup play-off by hosts Mali. The unfortunate Moussa Sissako scored the only goal of the game as he put the ball into his own net.
Image Credit: Twitter
7 of 7
Intense West African rivals Ghana and Nigeria could not be separated as they played out a stalemate in the first leg of their 2022 World Cup play-off in Kumasi.
Image Credit: Twitter