MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Super Kings and Faf Du Plessis captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore at the toss ahead of match 49 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) at the MCA International Stadium in Pune.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis enter the field of play.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Chennai players celebrates the wicket of Du Plessis who fell for 38 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Keen support... Fans watch the match the MCA International Stadium in Pune.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Dinesh Karthik of Bangalore plays a shot on his way to scoring 26 not out. They would score 173 from 20 overs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Devon Conway of Chennai raises his bat after scoring 50 runs but it would not prove to be enough for his team...
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate their victory. They won the match by 13 runs to go back to 4th in the table.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Moeen Ali of Chennai receives the Dream11 Gamechanger of the Match award. He took 2 wickets and scored 34 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Faf Du Plessis captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore receives the Cred Powerplayer of the Match award.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Feeling happy... Dwayne Bravo and Virat Kohli share a moment after the match.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL