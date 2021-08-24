1 of 12
Tottenham are standing firm on their valuation of striker Harry Kane and chairman Daniel Levy may yet reject a bid of 150 million pounds from Manchester City for the England captain.
Image Credit: Reuters
Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may be on the way out of Emirates Stadium as the Londoners have announced they are willing to listen to offers the striker.
Image Credit: Reuters
The Arsenal board are backing manager Mikel Arteta to get the club back on the right track after losing the first two matches of the season.
Image Credit: Reuters
Antonio Conte — the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss — is in the frame to take over from Arteta should the Spaniard be shown the door at Arsenal.
Image Credit: AFP
England defender Kieran Trippier could yet be a Gunners player as they have stepped up their interest in the Atletico Madrid full-back — but the 34 million pounds the Spanish side are asking for is still too high for Arsenal and they are waiting for a lower price.
Image Credit: Reuters
Wolves have rejected a loan bid for winger Adama Traore from Tottenham Hotspur.
Image Credit: AFP
Chelsea are pondering a loan move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.
Image Credit: Reuters
Defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, meanwhile, have been offered new contracts at the Blues.
Image Credit: Reuters
Declan Rice is playing hardball with West Ham over a new deal as he believes he is being priced out of a move away from the London club this transfer window.
Image Credit: Reuters
Crystal Palace are ready to splash out 10 million pounds on Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, but the Gunners are looking for almost double that.
Image Credit: Eddie Nketiah Instagram
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira looks like joining Fiorentina on loan. He spent last season with Atletico Madrid, helping them win La Liga title.
Image Credit: Reuters
Forgotten Arsenal midfielder Willian will join Corinthians in Brazil as talks are at an advanced stage.
Image Credit: Supplied