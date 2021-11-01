1 of 8
India's captain Virat Kohli greets his New Zealand's counterpart Kane Williamson at the end of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 8
India were beaten by Pakistan in their first match by 10 wickets. They lost again on Sunday to New Zealand by 8 wickets and are now almost knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2021.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 8
Kohli was deep in thought after India lost the match. India now needs a miracle to make it to the semifinals stage.
Image Credit: ANI
4 of 8
For India to make the last four, the team must beat Afghanistan on Wednesday and then also thrash Namibia and Scotland in their last two games. But that's not all - India must then hope that New Zealand beat Afghanistan and still need the most unlikely of all results, that being one of Namibia or Scotland beating the Kiwis...
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 8
Even if all the results do go India’s way, it would be level on points with the BlackCaps. It would come down to the Net Run Rate to decide which team goes through to the semis.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 8
In cricket anything can happen. And as long as there is a mathematical chance then team India and their fans must believe they can do it.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 8
India needs the likes of KL Rahul (above) to hit form and score a lot of runs if it is to do the unthinkable and make the last four. So far, there have been too many poor individual performances and several players need to up their game.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 8
Currently, India are joint bottom with Scotland in the points table in Group 2 and the fans can't believe how badly the team has performed so far in the tournament.
Image Credit: ANI