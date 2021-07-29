1 of 8
Man Utd could be set to lose midfielder Paul Pogba to Paris St-Germain. The French giants have opened initial talks with the France star, 28. United are readying themselves for an offer of around £45 million and that may be enough to allow him to leave Old Trafford.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 8
Chelsea have been linked with almost everyone this summer as they prepare for the new season which kicks off on August 14. The latest name is Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski but the German club's president, Herbert Hainer, says the 32-year-old won't be leaving.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 8
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta needs to improve his midfield and has his eyes set on a move for 24-year-old Leicester City playmaker James Maddison. However, the Gunners will need to bid at least £70 million to stand a chance of signing the England international who is under contract with the Foxes until 2024.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 8
Having been linked to a number of big clubs all summer, it now seems that Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland will remain with the Germans. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with moves to Chelsea and Man City but as of yet no offer from either club has been made. But the transfer window is open until the end of August and there will likely be a scramble from a number of clubs days before it slams shut in trying to get his signature.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 8
Barcelona's 18-year-old Spanish midfielder Ilaix Moriba is out of contract next summer with no new deal yet agreed with the talented player. Several Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation and may make a move for the skillful youngster.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 8
Tottenham goalkeeper Joe Hart could be set to a move to Scottish giants Celtic. They have opened talks with the 34-year-old English international and a move looks imminent for for former Man City stopper.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 8
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is on the radar of Manchester United. The Portugal star, 24, could be signed to replace Paul Pogba who, as mentioned, may be heading to PSG. But a transfer fee could be a stumbling block with Wolves set to demand at least £40 million for the player.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 8
Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Wolves' winger Adama Traore last summer but a fee could not be agreed between the two clubs. It now looks like the 25-year-old - who was valued at £50 million - will move to Anfield in a cut-price £30 million deal.
Image Credit: AFP