Star India batter Virat Kohli is possibly the best-ever all format better in history of the game and has thrived heavily in T20s as well. With debates around whether he should play T20 World Cup 2024 as an anchor, let us look into statistics of Virat in T20 cricket.
Highest T20I run scorer: With 4,008 runs in 115 matches, Virat is the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket. He has scored these runs at an astonishing average of 52.73, highlighting the value he puts on his wicket. He has scored a century and 37 fifties in the format, with the best score of 122*. He also has the highest fifty-plus scores in T20I history.
Highest run-scorer and century-maker in IPL: Having represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since 2008, Virat has scored 7,263 runs in 237 matches and 229 innings at an average of 37.24 and a strike rate of 130.02, with seven centuries and 50 fifties with the best score of 113. He has the highest number of runs and centuries in IPL.
Highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup: Virat is on another level of consistency in T20 World Cups and saves his best for the tournament. In 27 matches, he has scored 1,141 runs at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 131.30, with 14 fifties in 25 innings. His best score is 89*. He has won 'Player of the Tournament' in the 2014 and 2016 editions.
A chase master to the core!: In 51 T20Is chasing a total, Virat has scored 1,983 runs at an average of 73.44 with a strike rate of over 136, with 20 half-centuries.
A 'Chase Master Pro Max' during ICC T20 World Cups: In run-chases during the T20 World Cup, Virat has scored 541 runs in 10 innings at an average of 270! He has registered seven fifties. In successful run-chases, Virat has scored 518 runs in nine innings, with seven fifties. He averages a whopping 518.00, being dismissed only once.
Insane strike rate in death overs: Virat goes off on bowlers in the death overs of a T20 cricket match and is in a league of any modern-day power-hitter in this phase of the game with his strike rate of 201.61. He has scored 1,873 runs in this phase across 112 innings in 929 balls, with 148 fours and 112 sixes.
