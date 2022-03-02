1 of 12
Russia's escalating attacks on populated urban areas of Ukraine left rubble and wreckage in streets and plazas as the invasion claimed new victims across the country.
The central square in Ukraine's second-biggest city was hit with what was believed to be a missile, leaving the massive area piled high with debris.
Hospitals raced to treat victims of the bombardment even as mothers and children sheltered in their basements.
While the fighting in Ukraine raged, the death toll remained unclear.
At the border, anguished families said goodbye as women and children fled while many men returned to fight.
More than 675,000 people have escaped to neighboring countries since the Russian invasion began _ a number that will only grow, according to the UN refugee agency.
Ukrainian servicemen ride on top of an armored personnel carrier speeding down a deserted boulevard during an air raid alarm, in Kyiv.
Animal keeper Kirilo Trantin comforts an elephant at the Kiev Zoo in Kyiv.
People walk along an empty road during curfew, in Kyiv.
An armed man stands by the remains of a Russian military vehicle in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv.
A damaged car sits at the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv.
A man sits by the remains of a bonfire after fleeing from the Ukraine near the border crossing in Medyka, Poland.
