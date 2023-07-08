1 of 10
People gather to watch Independence Day fireworks on South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida on July 4, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Revellers dressed in red and white fill the town hall square during the 'Chupinazo' rocket, which marks the official opening of the 2023 San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Image Credit: AP
This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows tourists watching a performance in Bijie, in China's southwestern Guizhou province.
Image Credit: AFP
Advanced humanoid robot 'Sophia' is pictured at AI for Good Global Summit, in Geneva, Switzerland, July 6, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
This photo taken on July 2, 2023 shows a farmer planting rice on a paddy field at sunrise in Hanoi. For countless farmers in north and central Vietnam, planting in the dark has become a saviour during increasingly hot summers as South and Southeast Asia nations battle record-high temperatures this year.
Image Credit: AFP
A full moon known as the "Buck Moon" rises behind the Temple of Poseidon, in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, July 3, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
A visitor, his face painted to represent a zebra, eyes the camera during a parade marking the 100th anniversary of the Chapultepec Zoo, in Mexico City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Zoo organizers invited visitors to come dressed as their favorite animal.
Image Credit: AP
The pack of riders cycles during the 2nd stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 208,9 km between Vitoria-Gasteiz and San Sebastian, in northern Spain, on July 2, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Children play in the mud in a paddy field during Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. Nepalese people celebrate the festival by planting paddy, playing in the mud, singing traditional songs, eating yogurt and beaten rice.
Image Credit: AP
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer patrols at the Taj Mahal during a heavy rainfall in Agra on July 4, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP