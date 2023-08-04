1 of 10
Freddie Mercury's illuminated 1941 Wurlitzer jukebox, acquired by Mercury for his kitchen at Garden Lodge, is pictured during a press preview ahead of the "Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own" auctions, at Sotheby's auctioneers in London on August 3, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Anti-government demonstrators clash with police officers during a national protest to demand the resignation of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, in Lima, Peru, July 29, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
Severe weather delays the Leagues Cup match between Real Salt Lake and Club Leon at America First Field.
Image Credit: Reuters
A Sudanese woman, who fled the conflict in Murnei in Sudan's Darfur region, walks beside carts carrying her family belongings upon crossing the border between Sudan and Chad in Adre, Chad August 2, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
Locals gather to watch firefighting efforts amid heavy smoke from the Eagle Bluff wildfire, after it crossed the Canada-U.S. border from the state of Washington and prompted evacuation orders, in Osoyoos, British Columbia, Canada July 30, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
A herd of sheep is driven by Angel Mari Sanz, 62, one of the last active sheep herders, through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as "La Cañada de The Roncaleses" (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to Fustinana, Northern Spain, Friday, June 16, 2023.
Image Credit: AP
Women walk up a mountain with the full moon known as the "Sturgeon Moon" in the background, in Arguineguin, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 1. 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
Balloons take part in the 36th Italian International Balloon Grand Prix in Gualdo Cattaneo, near Perugia, Italy July 29, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
People perform during the Archstoyanie 2023 festival in the village of Nikola-Lenivets, Kaluga region, Russia July 29, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
Pope Francis greets the faithful as he leaves after leading the Vespers with members of the clergy at the Mosteiro dos Jeronimos (Jeronimos Monastery) during his apostolic journey to Portugal on the occasion of the XXXVII World Youth Day, in Lisbon, Portugal, August 2, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters