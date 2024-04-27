Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the drone terror attack that targeted the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region, which has resulted in a number of deaths of innocent people from the Republic of Yemen.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of these attacks aimed at undermining security and stability in Iraq, and are a blatant violation of international law.
The Ministry expressed the UAE's solidarity with all measures undertaken by Iraq to protect its sovereignty, security, and stability, stressing the UAE's support for its endeavours in combatting terrorism, while underscoring the UAE's commitment to reinforcing security and stability in Iraq.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Yemen, and to the families of the victims of this heinous attack.