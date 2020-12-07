1 of 9
The ZX8000 porcelain combines two iconic designs by pioneering German brands.
Image Credit: AFP
It features premium adidas leather hand-painted by Meissen and hand-made Meissen porcelain overlays.
Image Credit: AFP
An art handler from Sotheby's holds one-of-a-kind Sneaker by Adidas and Meisse named the ZX8000 Porcelain, during a preview at Sotheby's Auction House in New York.
Image Credit: AFP
The sneakers could fetch up to one million USD in auction, according to Sotheby's.
Image Credit: AFP
An art handler from Sotheby's holds one-of-a-kind Sneakers by Adidas and Meisse named the ZX8000 Porcelain.
Image Credit: AFP
An art handler holds The ZX8000 Porcelain.
Image Credit: AFP
An art handler from Sotheby's holds one-of-a-kind The ZX8000 Porcelain during a preview at Sotheby's Auction House.
Image Credit: AFP
The ZX8000 porcelain at Sotheby's Auction House in New York.
Image Credit: AFP
An art handler from Sotheby's holds one-of-a-kind The ZX8000 Porcelain during a preview at Sotheby's Auction House.
Image Credit: AFP