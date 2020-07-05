1 of 15
The coronavirus outbreak moved the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest from the Coney Island boardwalk to an undisclosed indoor location but the results were familiar: Joey Chestnut (L) and Miki Sudo (R) repeated as men's and women's champions of the annual gluttony fest on Saturday.
Image Credit: AP
Chestnut (pictured) downed 75 wieners and buns in 10 minutes and Sudo downed 48 1/2 in the same span, setting new world records for both the men's and women's events.
Image Credit: AP
"I'm always pushing for a record," Chestnut said before the contest started. "I know that's what the fans want."
Image Credit: NYT
The annual Fourth of July hot dog contest normally takes place outside Nathan's flagship shop in Brooklyn but was held indoors without in-person spectators on Saturday.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Just five women and five men competed, and clear plastic barriers separated them as they chowed down.
Image Credit: AP
"Minute six is where I really missed the crowd," Chestnut said on ESPN, which broadcast the competition, "and I hit a wall, and it took me a little bit more work to get through it."
Image Credit: REUTERS
It was Chestnut's 13th Nathan's Famous win and Sudo's seventh.
Image Credit: REUTERS
They will each take home $10,000.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Image Credit: REUTERS
Image Credit: AP
Image Credit: REUTERS
Image Credit: AP
Image Credit: NYT
Image Credit: REUTERS
Image Credit: AP