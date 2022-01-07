1 of 20
The Edo Firemanship Preservation Association members display their balancing skills atop bamboo ladders during a New Year demonstration by the fire brigade in Tokyo, Japan, January 6, 2022.
Image Credit: REUTERS
2 of 20
A murmuration of starlings flies in the sky at sunset in Rome on January 3, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 20
An aerial view shows a snow-covered landscape on a sunny winter day of January 6, 2022, near Winterberg, western Germany.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 20
A teacher conducts an online class in an empty classroom as schools remain closed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus at a school in Mumbai on January 6, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 20
Parakeets take food from a person in St James's Park, as the British Meteorological Office provisionally recorded the highest UK temperature on New Year's Day in London.
Image Credit: REUTERS
6 of 20
People play with powder and foam in the street during the Blacks and Whites' Carnival -the largest festivity in the country's south-western region- in Pasto, Colombia, on January 6, 2022. The Blacks and Whites' Carnival, which has its origins in a mix of Andean, Amazonian and Pacific cultural expressions, is celebrated yearly and has been on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage since 2009.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 20
Teddy, a 12-year-old miniature poodle, looks on wearing 2022 glasses on West 47th Street ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square as the Omicron variant spreads in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 20
A runner dressed as Spiderman poses before the annual "Sao Silvestre Run", an international race through the streets of Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Image Credit: REUTERS
9 of 20
A schoolgirl reacts as a health worker inoculates her with the dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus for the 12-15 years age group at an educational institution in Colombo on January 7, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 20
Swimmers wearing fancy dress costumes take to the water at a New Year's Day event in Manchester, Britain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
11 of 20
A German shepherd campaigns for COVID-19 vaccinations by forming a giant syringe using 700 sheep and goats in Schneverdingen, south of Hamburg, Germany.
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 20
A Brazilian shorthair cat named Lola sits on a chair inside its house in Barcelona, Spain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
13 of 20
A 211-kilogram bluefin tuna that was auctioned for about 16.9 million Japanese yen or around 145,290 dollars and bought jointly by Michelin-starred sushi restaurant operator Onodera Group and wholesaler Yamayuk is carried into a sushi restaurant after the first tuna auction of the New Year in Tokyo, Japan January 5, 2022.
Image Credit: REUTERS
14 of 20
A stuffed dummy with a head depicting the Omicron variant is displayed along other dummies outside a store as part of the traditional "Burn of the old year", in which the dummies are hung and burn to welcome the new year, in Managua, Nicaragua December 31, 2021.
Image Credit: REUTERS
15 of 20
Amur tiger destroys a sign during the annual stocktake at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable, Britain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
16 of 20
Men compete in the traditional annual wheelbarrow race, dating back to the early 1300s when the Lord of the Manor encouraged residents to scour the countryside to survive a particularly harsh winter in Ponteland, Britain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
17 of 20
Participants show their works of traditional Japanese calligraphy during the annual New Year's calligraphy contest at the Budokan martial arts hall Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Tokyo.
Image Credit: AP
18 of 20
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) makes a donation to Epiphany singers (Sternsinger), groups of children who traditionally go from door to door dressed as the Three Biblical Magi offering carol blessings, at the Chancellery in Berlin, on January 5, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
19 of 20
Swimmers wearing fancy dress costumes take to the water at a New Year's Day event in Scarborough, Britain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
20 of 20
Bulgarian men perform the traditional "Horo" dance in the icy winter waters of the Tundzha river in the town of Kalofer, as part of Epiphany Day celebrations on January 6, 2022. - As a tradition, an Eastern Orthodox priest throws a cross in the river and it is believed that the one who retreives it will be healthy throughout the year as well as all those who dance in the icy waters.
Image Credit: AFP